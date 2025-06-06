/COVID 19 cases in India sit near 5000 mark, Delhi records 562 total active cases

Active COVID 19 cases in India have risen to 4,866 with 564 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Thursday.

The ministry data also revealed 7 deaths of which three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each. Out of the total dead, six were elderly having pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.

Among the states that have recorded the maximum number of cases, Kerala continues to lead the spike with an active caseload to 1487, which is nearly half of the country’s total, According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi with 562 cases has the maximum number of active caseload after Kerala followed by West Bengal (538), and Maharashtra.

New variants causing surge in cases

New variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant are cause for the increasing cases. These variants are termed as Variants Under Monitoring, which means they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest.

However, these strains are still expected to be contributing to the rising infections in India, along with China and other parts of Asia.

Since May 22, the total number of active Covid cases reported is 257, which takes the number beyond the 4000 mark.

Researchers find new type of mRNA vaccine

Meanwhile, American researchers have now found a new type of mRNA vaccine to prevent the deadly disease. A team of US researchers have found that the vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to tackle continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for Covid) and H5N1.

Although, the present form of the vaccine available is highly effective against COVID-19, it does not present challenges like the high amount of mRNA.