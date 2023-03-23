COVID-19 cases in India: Highest number of infections recorded in 140 days, check data here

India on Thursday (March 23) reported 1,300 new active COVID-19 cases, the highest in 140 days, with the active cases rising to 7,605, as per the updated data on Union Health Ministry, PTI reported. The death toll rose to 530,816 with three new fatalities reported. One death each was reported in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. the national capital, New Delhi on March 22 reported 84 cases. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent. The COVID-19 case tally stands at 44. 46 million.

This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a brief meeting, directing officials to enhance the whole sequencing of Covid samples to support timely tracking of the virus. The meeting chaired by Modi was held to assess the spread of COVID-19 and Influenza.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Chaired a meeting to review the preparedness on COVID-19 and Influenza. Discussed ramping up genome sequencing, improving preparedness of hospitals and importance of Covid appropriate behaviour. It is important to remain vigilant and take all precautions."

A statement issued by the PMO said that the prime minister stressed on wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with comorbidities visit crowded places."

The ministry said the active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 per cent.

It added that some 89,078 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 920 tests for Covid have been conducted.