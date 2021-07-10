COVID-19: 15 countries in European Union recognise India-made Covishield vaccine

Soumya Swaminathan, the top scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced on Friday that 15 European Union (EU) countries officially recognise Covishield, a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

"15 countries in the EU now recognise COVISHIELD for tourists," Swaminathan stated in a tweet.

Swaminathan's comments follow Belgium's acceptance of the Covishield vaccination on Friday.

Arnaud Lion, Charge d'affaires of the Belgian Embassy in India, said on Friday that his country's recognition of Covishield will benefit everyone obtaining the vaccine injection in India and overseas.

"Belgium recognises Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality," the embassy’s official handle tweeted.

Switzerland, Iceland, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden are among the 14 European countries that have approved the Covishield vaccination.

Meanwhile, Estonia has stated that the vaccine will only be recognised for Indian travellers.



"On July 7, the inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination, which will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield," Lion said.

He said Covishield is one of the main vaccines, which is and will be used under the COVAX facility.



(With inputs from agencies)