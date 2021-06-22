Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy against virus: Report

India's Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy against coronavirus in phase 3 trial data in review by the subject expert committee, news agency ANI quoting sources reported on Tuesday.

According to ANI sources, Covaxin is likely to get clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) today.

The development comes as the health ministry said on Tuesday that the average daily vaccination was 34,62,841 in the country, therefore 88 lakh vaccines and capacity is possible.

India on Monday administered 88.09 lakh vaccine jabs in a single day reaching a historic milestone with Madhya Pradesh inoculating the highest number of doses numbering over 17 lakh followed by Karnataka with 11 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with 7 lakh jabs and Bihar with 5.75 lakh doses

The health ministry informed that Indian vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are effective against the Delta variant.

Niti Aayog's VK Paul informed that more than half of the doses administered over the last few weeks were inoculated in rural areas.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the new Delta Plus variant has been found in 16 of the 22 cases including Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra including Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

As India continues to battle the virus, the health ministry announced that in 553 districts in the country the coronavirus positivity rate has dipped to less than 5 per cent.

The ministry said that over 2.14 crore coronavirus vaccine doses were still available with the states and Union Territories and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

On Monday, the Indian government had started the "Free Vaccination For All campaign".

According to the revised guidelines, vaccine doses will be provided free of cost by the Centre based on criteria such as state's population, disease burden and vaccination progress. All adults above 18 years will be eligible for the free jabs.