Covaxin consent form assures compensation in case of adverse effects

A consent form for Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is promising compensation to the receiver in case of "severe adverse event". Although the vaccine has demonstrated ability to produce antibodies the "clinical efficacy is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial" said the form. Health workers got there firsts shot of Covaxin on Saturday.

The form said that it was important to continue taking COVID-related precautions even after receiving the medicine. Authorities said that if a recipient needs medical care after taking the vaccine it will surely be given to him in government-designated hospitals

Authorities said in case of any adverse event, the affected person will be provided medically-recognised standard of care in the government-designated hospitals.

"The compensation for a serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (Bharat Biotech) if the SAE is proven to be causally related to the vaccine," the form read.

The recipients were also given a factsheet and a form to report adverse effects within seven days.

Those who received the first jabs of Covaxin after signing the form at AIIMs included Director Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, who is also head of an empowered group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech was approved by India's drug regulator for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest, in clinical trial mode, especially in case of infection by mutant strains.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava had earlier said that the clinical mode means that all those who would be administered Covaxin would give consent for the vaccine, there would be no placebo and there would be a closer follow up.

In the national capital, the COVID-19 vaccination exercise began at 81 centres with healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic getting the shots first.

The 81 sites include six central government facilities -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals.

The rest 75 centres, spanning all 11 districts of Delhi, include Delhi government-run facilities such as LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital, and private facilities such as Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres, while Covaxin is being given at the remaining six facilities.

(With PTI inputs)