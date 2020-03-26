Coronavirus update: Cases in India surge to 694, death toll stands at 16

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surged to 694 on Thursday, as 88 new cases were reported in a single day. With Tamil Nadu seeing its first fatality, the death toll in the country has climbed to 16.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data, 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total of cases reported till Wednesday was 606.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said India was not in the community transmission stage of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package for the daily wage earners, women workers and migrant workers as the country remains in a 21-day lockdown period.

"A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, in a press briefing in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in India in the wake of the rapid increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. The lockdown began at 12 am on March 25 and will run for three weeks.

India has so far witnessed cases of COVID-19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases.