Coronavirus update: Cases in India cross 900 mark, 19 fatalities reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen upto 918, including 79 recovered and 19 deaths, stated the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Family Welfare (MoHFW) in a press briefing in New Delhi, on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the count stood at 873, according to figures on the website of MoHFW.

The disease has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, five new cases have been detected in Noida, just a few kilometres from the national capital.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said on Saturday that the Centre was working with state governments on health infrastructure preparedness, which involves focussing on building dedicated COVID hospitals and blocks and isolation beds and other logistics. He said the Centre was also focussing on high disease-burden hotspots and closely coordinating with states to implement contact-tracing, surveillance and containment strategies. Seventeen states have started working on setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, said Agarwal.

He added “rigorous” contact-tracing is underway and it’s focus is to set up Covid-19 dedciated hospitals. During the press conference, an ICMR official confirmed that 44 private laboratories have been given approval so far for testing the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said doctors across the country are being trained on management of COVID-19 patients with the help of AIIMS, and a round-the-clock tele-consultation for doctors and medical students has been set up at AIIMS.

A Ministry of Home Affairs official said state governments have been asked to utilize the disaster fund to implement relief measures for migrant workers. "States can set up camps as temporary shelter, where people could also be tested for COVID-19", said the official.