Coronavirus scare: Universal screening for passengers coming from Australia, UK and US

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 9,000 people, and more than 2,10,300 cases have been confirmed in at least 145 countries. As many as 241 cases have been reported in India -- including the four who have died.

The government has been taking desperate measures to stem the control of the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, emphasised social distancing as the only measure. He also called for the implementation of Janata Curfew on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been issuing various advisories to let people know of the virus and the consequences of contraction.

On Friday, the ministry released yet another advisory that said there would be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom and USA and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment. This is in view of local transmission of the disease, increase in number of cases and deaths being reported in Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, via video conferencing, PM Modi had an extensive interaction with the chief ministers of various states to discuss ongoing efforts towards tackling COVID-19 menace. They also discussed ways to curtail the spread and ensure our citizens are healthy.

The officials from the Centre briefed the chief ministers on the series of steps being taken to fight COVID-19. The chief ministers shared aspects relating the preparedness of their respective states to combat coronavirus.