Coronavirus: PM Modi suggests G20 link up to deal with the crisis 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a joint G20 strategy on fighting coronavirus. This was confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference.

"I'm also aware that (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to organise a link-up between all the G20 leaders. I think that's a commendable initiative, Australia obviously supports that, communicate that," Morrison said.

A further meet on G20 finance meeting is also in the offing to deal with the economic impact.

"This is a health crisis, but it has a serious economic impact", the Australian PM said.

Modi spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the issue COVID pandemic.

The readout of the Indian government on PM Modi-PM Boris talks said, "The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 epidemic. Prime Minister Shri Modi expressed concern on UK Health Minister Ms Nadine Dorries testing positive for Coronavirus, and wished her a speedy recovery"

The Indian proposal for G20 strategy comes even as PM Modi on Friday proposed a joint SAARC strategy on fighting coronavirus.

A video conference on joint SAARC strategy will take place at 5 pm today.