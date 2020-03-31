Coronavirus outbreak: How to take care of your mental health

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. People have been forced to s indoors by mandatory lockdowns while others felt the need to self-quarantine.

Social distancing, isolation, lack of connectivity with your family and friends, and uncertainty can lead to stress and anxiety. The uncertainty and instability around coronavirus is making it difficult for people to manage their thoughts and emotional well-being.

Here are some ways which can help you take care of your mental health:

Connect with others:

If you are feeling sad, anxious, speak to your family, friends and colleagues over the phone, through video calls. Talk about your worries and concerns. You may also call the relevant helpline and counsellors and speak to them for advice. It's a difficult time for everyone, help and support others around you as well, this will make you feel better too.

Physical well-being:

Have a balanced diet, do indoor exercises and follow the regular sleep pattern. Physical health impacts emotional and mental well-being too. Meditation also helps in managing difficult feelings and repetitive thoughts.

Limit & verify information:

Follow verified platforms for information on Covid-19, like WHO, government websites and briefings. Fact-check the information you receive through social media and other people. Rumours lead to anxiety and stress, therefore, trust only credible sources for accurate information.

Keep yourself busy:

Do whatever makes you happy when you feel low and anxious. Try to create a positive routine and keep the mind active - read, write or enrol in any online course and learn something. Focus on your indoor hobbies like gardening, cooking, exercising, painting.