Coronavirus: Man flees isolation ward in Kerala, brought back

A man under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the isolation ward of the district hospital here fled, but was tracked and brought back within hours.

The man was among those who had interacted with the three-member family who returned from Italy and has tested positive for the virus.

Pathanamthitta district collector PB Nooh said one person, who was under observation at the general hospital here had escaped but was later tracked and brought back.

"If even a single person under observation goes out, it is a threat. This is a public hazard".

The one exercise which the health authorities have to undertake on Tuesday is to see how many people had come in contact with this person after he left the hospital.

There is a need to isolate those people with whom he may have come into contact, the collector said: "This is the time to behave in a very socially responsible manner".

With six positive cases being reported, the state government has already warned that stringent action would be taken against those flouting the directions of the health department.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has warned that those coming from COVID-19 affected nations, should report to authorities on arrival in the state, failing which a case would be registered against them under the Public Health Act.