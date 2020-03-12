Coronavirus: India urges citizens not to panic as infected toll stands at 73

The Indian health ministry on Thursday urged people not to panic amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country as it confirmed 1,500 people placed under observation for coming in contact with 73 positive cases.

The health ministry officials also said COVID-19 is difficult to isolate and at least one-and-a-half to two years will be needed to develop the vaccine.

Also read: 'Say No to Panic, Yes to Precautions': PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak

They further said that three planes would also be sent to Iran over the next three days to evacuate Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran.

Also read: 'We advise against conducting IPL': MEA to BCCI amid coronavirus outbreak

Indian Premier League (IPL), a major T20 tournament is also facing the threat of a cancellation or postponement after the foreign ministry said that the government advised BCCI either not to organise IPL this year or conduct it behind closed doors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, urged citizens not to panic but taking precautions. He also said that no union minister will travel abroad in the coming days and urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel.

"We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," PM Modi tweeted.

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.



No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel.



We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020 ×

On Wednesday, India suspended all visas issued to other countries till April 15 which will be enforced from 1200 GMT on March 13. However, diplomats, UN and international organisations officials were given relief from this suspension.

The Delhi government today declared the outbreak as an "epidemic" and ordered the closure of schools, universities and cinema halls till March 31.