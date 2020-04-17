Coronavirus: India steps up procurement of testing, PPE kits from abroad

India is escalating its efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing, as number of COVID-19 cases are on a steep rise.

India entered the second phase of the countrywide lockdown on April 15. This will extend until May 3.

India will receive 5.5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits and 1 lakh RNA extraction kits from China. It has also engaged South Korea for procurement of testing kits and the consignment will reach India very soon, according to sources.

Indian missions are also in touch with suppliers of medical equipment and have taken quotations for testing kits from vendors in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Germany, Japan and the United States.

In addition, a consignment to the tune of 6 lakhs PPE kits will be received soon.The Ministry of External Affairs is playing a key role in the procurement of vital medical supplies and equipment from abroad, and special efforts were being made as there is a general shortage.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437 and the number of cases to 13,387 in the country on Friday.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,201, as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated.

(with inputs from ANI)