Coronavirus in India: These five states account for 65% of deaths in the last 24 hours

The death toll in India due to deadly covid-19 climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), AP (85), and UP (63) while overall 819 Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

These five states have reported 536 deaths which accounts for 65.4% of the deaths added to the total death tally.

As per the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 11,852 new coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956), and Uttar Pradesh (4,782) in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.77 per cent.

There are 785,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 43,324,834 samples have been tested up to August 31 with 1,016,920 samples being tested on Monday.



