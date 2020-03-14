Coronavirus in India: Infected toll jumps to 84; 26 test positive in Maharashtra

India confirmed another coronavirus case on Saturday, taking toll infected toll to 84. The state of Maharashtra also confirmed 26 cases.

Out of the total 84 COVID-19 cases, 10 people have been fully recovered and been discharged, special secretary, Ministry of Health said.

One of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards, that were scheduled to be held on April 3 were postponed.

In Maharashtra, two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city of Yavatmal, collector MD Singh said. Singh also informed that the two new cases had a travel history to Dubai.

The health ministry also said that an Air India flight will land today at midnight in Mumbai that was sent to bring back Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran. An Air Indian flight will also leave for Italy, the worst-hit nation after China, today to evacuate Indians.

The coronavirus outbreak that has triggered global concerns has hit the sporting arena too in India and the latest addition is football, where All India Football Federation (AIFF) suspended all tournaments, including I-League till March 31.

On Friday, the BCCI postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Two people have died in India due to coronavirus, one each from Delhi and Karnataka.