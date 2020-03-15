Coronavirus in India: 23 new cases reported; infected toll jumps to 107

With 23 new cases, coronavirus-infected cases rose to 107 in India, a health ministry official updated on Sunday.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health said now there are 107 COVID-19 cases in India. The new case includes "17 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, one from Rajasthan & three from Kerala," Kumar said.

Sanjeeva Kr, Special Secy, Ministry of Health: 23 new cases have been detected since the last update - 17 from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 1 from Rajasthan & 3 from Kerala. There are now 107 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country, including 9 discharged cases & 2 deaths.

He also said that nine people have been discharged.

(Further details are awaited)

