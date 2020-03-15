Coronavirus in India: 23 new cases reported; infected toll jumps to 107

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 15, 2020, 04.21 PM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

The new case includes 17 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, one from Rajasthan & three from Kerala

With 23 new cases, coronavirus-infected cases rose to 107 in India, a health ministry official updated on Sunday. 

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health said now there are 107 COVID-19 cases in India. The new case includes "17 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, one from Rajasthan & three from Kerala," Kumar said. 

He also said that nine people have been discharged. 

(Further details are awaited)
 

