Coronavirus: Germany to fly out its citizens stuck in India

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 26, 2020, 08.06 PM(IST) Edited By: Sonal Gera

Coronavirus in Germany Photograph:( AFP )

Germany has by far stood out with a low Covid-19 mortality rate of 0.6 per cent despite having more cases than France and the UK put together.

The German Embassy in India on Thursday evacuated its citizens, and will take about 1,000 European citizens back via two late-night flights. The German Foreign Office, to this end, tweeted: “We’re going home! Over 500 stranded tourists in India looked forward to their return flight to Germany.”

The embassy also brought people stranded in Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Udaipur, Jaipur and Goa.

All of the evacuees will be sent back to their respective homes via two late-night flights after a medical check-up.

The German embassy in India has obtained permission to fly out its citizens in a special aircraft operated by Lufthansa Airlines.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain

