Coronavirus: Germany to fly out its citizens stuck in India

The German Embassy in India on Thursday evacuated its citizens, and will take about 1,000 European citizens back via two late-night flights. The German Foreign Office, to this end, tweeted: “We’re going home! Over 500 stranded tourists in India looked forward to their return flight to Germany.”

We’re going home! Over 500 stranded tourists in 🇮🇳 looked forward to their return flight to 🇩🇪. @germanyinindia opened the embassy garden for the last hours they had to wait. A spot of relaxation prior to their departure. Thank you @AmbLindnerIndia & the @GermanyinIndia team! pic.twitter.com/Eagh2RQ6C0 — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) March 26, 2020 ×

Preparing evacuation of German and French tourists in best Franco-German spirit ! Tonight second german evacuation flight operated by @Lufthansa_DE . Among Germans more than 100 tourists from EU countries. @EU_in_India @FranceinIndia @AA_SicherReisen @GERonAsia @GERonEurope pic.twitter.com/01e1cxwRMx — German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) March 26, 2020 ×

The embassy also brought people stranded in Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Udaipur, Jaipur and Goa.

All of the evacuees will be sent back to their respective homes via two late-night flights after a medical check-up.

The German embassy in India has obtained permission to fly out its citizens in a special aircraft operated by Lufthansa Airlines.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain

Germany has by far stood out with a low Covid-19 mortality rate of 0.6 per cent despite having more cases than France and the UK put together.