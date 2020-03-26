Coronavirus: Germany to fly out its citizens stuck in India

Coronavirus in Germany Photograph:( AFP )
Germany has by far stood out with a low Covid-19 mortality rate of 0.6 per cent despite having more cases than France and the UK put together.
The German Embassy in India on Thursday evacuated its citizens, and will take about 1,000 European citizens back via two late-night flights. The German Foreign Office, to this end, tweeted: “We’re going home! Over 500 stranded tourists in India looked forward to their return flight to Germany.”
We’re going home! Over 500 stranded tourists in 🇮🇳 looked forward to their return flight to 🇩🇪. @germanyinindia opened the embassy garden for the last hours they had to wait. A spot of relaxation prior to their departure. Thank you @AmbLindnerIndia & the @GermanyinIndia team! pic.twitter.com/Eagh2RQ6C0— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) March 26, 2020
Preparing evacuation of German and French tourists in best Franco-German spirit ! Tonight second german evacuation flight operated by @Lufthansa_DE . Among Germans more than 100 tourists from EU countries. @EU_in_India @FranceinIndia @AA_SicherReisen @GERonAsia @GERonEurope pic.twitter.com/01e1cxwRMx— German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) March 26, 2020
The embassy also brought people stranded in Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Udaipur, Jaipur and Goa.
All of the evacuees will be sent back to their respective homes via two late-night flights after a medical check-up.
The German embassy in India has obtained permission to fly out its citizens in a special aircraft operated by Lufthansa Airlines.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain
