Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surge to 38

Maharashtra's district collector said today that a person with a travel history to Dubai tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 38.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and health minister Rajesh Tope along with the state chief secretary held a review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

Maharashtra health ministry had earlier announced that four people had tested positive of the virus in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a meeting of a group of Union ministers on coronavirus was held today at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital to devise steps to tackle the virus.

The central government said today that three people from Rajasthan are now "coronavirus-free". The total number of patients now free of COVID-19 is 13.