Coronavirus cases in India jump to 271; Maharashtra has most cases 

A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

Four persons have died of the disease in India so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit with 52 positive cases, followed by Kerala which has 40 cases of COVID-19 including 3 students from Wuhan who recovered last month.

26 confirmed cases -- including 3 patients who have now recovered -- in Delhi-NCR region.

Haryana has 17 and Rajasthan have reported 17 cases apiece, including 3 recovered patients in the latter. The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 24 cases out of which 9 have recovered.

There are 15 confirmed cases in Karnataka including one fatality while

Telangana has 19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported three coronavirus cases.

Among the union territories, Jammu and Kashmir has four confirmed cases while Ladakh has 13.