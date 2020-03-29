Coronavirus cases in India cross 1,000-Mark, 27 Dead: Health Ministry

COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed 1,000 mark on Sunday with 27 deaths reported so far.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 27; positive cases increased have gone up to 1024, Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day Group of Ministers (GoM) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, according to sources.

The GoM deliberated on measures being implemented in the wake of 21-day lockdown.

News agency PTI quoting sources said, transportation of essential commodities by train, air and road is smooth and any issue arising locally was being resolved.