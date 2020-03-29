106 new COVID-19 positive cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours: MOHFW

In the last 24 hours, 106 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday.

''Till now there have been 979 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported,'' he said.

Agarwal said this during the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country.

When asked about the number of patients on the ventilator, he said data was being monitored at the state level.

''High-risk cases, which include age/contact history as criteria & which are found serious are monitored. Figures not available with me right now,'' he said.

Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in the last 5 days, he further said.

On testing, he said ''till today we have conducted 34,931 tests''.

Capacity utilization in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network is around 30 per cent.

''We have increased some labs, 113 have been made functional & 47 private labs have been given approval,'' he added.