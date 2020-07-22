Coronavirus: 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours

India recorded 37,724 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,92,915, while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,53,050, according to Union health ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,11,133 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country.

On Tuesday the health ministry announced that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is increasing day by day and today it stands at 62.72 per cent.

Addressing the press conference in New Delhi, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Health Ministry said that there are currently 4,02,529 active cases in India and 7,24,577 people have recovered.

The recovery rate in India is increasing, he said and added that today it is 62.72 per cent.

"The case facility rate in India is 2.43 per cent. A very important role in this is that of doctors and paramedical staff. AIIMS also has an important role. Case intensity rate is below the national average in many states," added Bhushan.

Earlier in the day, Bhushan said that number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world.



(With inputs from agencies)