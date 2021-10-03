Cordelia cruise company clarifies after drugs found onboard by NCB officials

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials reportedly seized drugs onboard the Cordelia cruise ship after conducting a raid at Mumbai port on October 2. A probe is ongoing into the incident.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Cordelia Cruises said the drugs was found in some of the passenger's luggage.

"These passengers were off-loaded by Cordelia immediately. The sailing of the cruise got delayed because of this," Bailom said.

Bailom added that Cordelia apologised to the families of the guests for the delay which resulted in the delay in entertainment events planned onboard the ship.

No staff or crew member was found to be involved and the ship was allowed to sail by authorities.

The cruise management and staff onboard provided help to the authorities as the raids were conducted by NCB officials.

