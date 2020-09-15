‘Cooperation over conflict’ as India celebrates third anniversary of India-UN development partnership fund

India on the 3rd anniversary of India-UN Development Partnership Fund has highlighted how its focus has been on "cooperation over conflict" and amidst the COVID pandemic it reached out to countries.

India's envoy to United Nations, TS Tirumurti at an event in New York said," India has through history prioritized cooperation over conflict, co-existence over the competition, sharing over receiving, plurality over hegemony and inclusivity and democracy over exclusion and control. This has underpinned our approach to development cooperation as well."

The Fund was established in 2017 in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation. It is currently undertaking 59 development projects in 48 developing countries through $47.8 million in contributions from a $150 million multi-year pledge by the Indian government.

In a veiled message on Pakistan and China, the envoy said, "at a time when some countries are busy taking undue advantage ofCOVID-19 to spread divisive disinformation or to enhance even more their support to terrorism or to adopt aggressive policies "India's answer has been to "immediately come to the support of countries vulnerable to the pandemic, rush urgently needed medical supplies, strengthen national health capacities and mitigate the diverse socio-economic impact of this crisis."

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Fund provided financial support to nine developing countries to procure medical supplies and protective equipment as well as to implement socio-economic response measures. These were Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Saint Lucia, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The Fund has made contributions in the area of poverty reduction. For example, in Chad, a project trained 200 local farmers in innovative farming techniques. Across 7 Pacific Island Countries, the fund supported climate resilience project like climate early warning system, including installation of weather monitoring equipment.

It is much appreciated by everyone especially the Pacific Islands countries and the Caribbean.

Envoy of Kiribati to UN said, "India is taking good leadership of the multilateral partnership" while Antigua and Barbuda envoy said, "The Fund has been extremely cooperative with us. PM has asked to offer congratulations to PM and Govt and people of India for the partnership."

In the neighbourhood, Maldives envoy to UN lauded India by saying "everyone has to follow India’s lead as an example of multilateralism" while Nepal envoy said," Nepal is one of the beneficiaries of India’s generous assistance. Appreciate India’s efforts on South-South cooperation".