/Constitution Day 2025: What is the most powerful article in Indian Constitution?

As India marks Constitution Day on November 26, attention often turns to the provisions that shape the country’s democratic framework. Among these, Article 368 stands out as one of the most powerful articles of the Indian Constitution, granting Parliament the authority to amend the nation’s foundational document.

Why Article 368 is considered the most powerful

Article 368 gives the Indian Parliament the power to add, modify, or repeal any part of the Constitution. This ensures that the Constitution remains a living, adaptable document, capable of evolving with changing social, political, and economic realities.

However, this power is not absolute. The Supreme Court's landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment in 1973 introduced the Basic Structure Doctrine, which places limits on parliamentary authority. While Parliament can amend most provisions, it cannot alter the Constitution’s basic structure, which includes principles such as the rule of law, secularism, federalism, and judicial independence.

While Article 368 is central to constitutional change, several other articles carry significant influence:

Article 32 – "Heart and Soul" of the Constitution: Described by BR Ambedkar as the Constitution's heart and soul, Article 32 gives citizens the right to directly approach the Supreme Court to enforce fundamental rights.

Article 21 – Right to Life and Personal Liberty: This article has been widely interpreted by courts to include rights to dignity, privacy, health, environment, and livelihood.

Article 356 – President's Rule: A powerful but controversial provision allowing the Centre to take control of a state government during constitutional breakdown.

Why Constitution Day Matters