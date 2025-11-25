/Constitution Day 2025: What is the most powerful article in Indian Constitution?

On Constitution Day 2025, Article 368 stands out as the Constitution’s most powerful provision, giving Parliament authority to amend the Constitution while remaining bound by the Basic Structure Doctrine. Articles 32, 21 and 356 also hold major importance
As India marks Constitution Day on November 26, attention often turns to the provisions that shape the country’s democratic framework. Among these, Article 368 stands out as one of the most powerful articles of the Indian Constitution, granting Parliament the authority to amend the nation’s foundational document.
Article 368 gives the Indian Parliament the power to add, modify, or repeal any part of the Constitution. This ensures that the Constitution remains a living, adaptable document, capable of evolving with changing social, political, and economic realities.
However, this power is not absolute. The Supreme Court's landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment in 1973 introduced the Basic Structure Doctrine, which places limits on parliamentary authority. While Parliament can amend most provisions, it cannot alter the Constitution’s basic structure, which includes principles such as the rule of law, secularism, federalism, and judicial independence.
While Article 368 is central to constitutional change, several other articles carry significant influence:
Constitution Day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and reaffirms India’s commitment to democracy. Understanding key provisions like Article 368 helps citizens appreciate the balance between flexibility and constitutional safeguards that protect India’s democratic fabric.