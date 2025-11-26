The Government of India is set to introduce translated versions of the Constitution of India in nine languages, including Nepali, on Wednesday (Nov 26, 2025) to commemorate Constitution Day. The other languages include Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese. The translations have been done by the Legislative Department of the Union Law Ministry, officials confirmed.

The release of the Constitution in the Nepali language will enable the neighbouring country to access the document in their own language, as it shares deep cultural and religious ties with India. The event will be held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan, on Wednesday, where President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the chief guest, and she will also deliver an address.

PM Modi, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan & others to attend

Along with the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members from both Houses, and other dignitaries, including heads of diplomatic missions in the national capital, will participate in the event.

The event will open with a welcome address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, followed by remarks from the Vice-President and an address by the President to members of both Houses of Parliament. During the ceremony, the President will also lead the reading of the Constitution’s Preamble. A special booklet titled “Bharat ke Samvidhan main Kala aur Calligraphy” will be released to mark the occasion.