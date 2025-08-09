Operation Sindoor was stopped “under pressure”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged onSaturday, hours after Indian Air Force chief AP Singh said that the Indian forces shot down at least six Pakistani aircraft. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jairam Ramesh asked why allegedly "he capitulated so very soon".

"In view of the new revelations made by the Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh today, it becomes all the more shocking why the PM suddenly stopped Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10th. Where did the pressure on the PM come from, and why did he capitulate so very soon?" Ramesh wrote on X.

Jairam Ramesh's social media post added to the attacks by the Congress on the Modi-led government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he brokered a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Talking about Operation Sindoor at an event, the IAF Chief said that the Indian Armed Forces destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one other large aircraft.

"We have at least five fighters' confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said.

The IAF Chief added that the forces further inflicted damage on at least two command and control centres in Pakistan - Murid and Chaklala.

"At least six radars, some of them big, some of them small. Two SAGW systems that is in Lahore and Okara. We attacked three hangars. One was the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar, and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar. We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there," he added.