Congress relieves Priyanka Gandhi from post of UP incharge, Sachin Pilot gets key role ahead of polls

In a major reshuffle ahead of polls, the Congress party appointed Sachin Pilot as the general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh, relieving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the post.

On the other hand, Avinash Pande was appointed as the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Kumari Selja.

The congress released a statement on the significant development saying that Vadra will now be a general secretary "without any assigned portfolio".

The move comes two days after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is also known as the party's highest decision-making body, was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Other developments

Meanwhile, Ramesh Chennithala was appointed as AICC in charge of Maharashtra.

Deepa Dasmunshi was appointed as the General Secretary of the Kerala, Lakshadweep and additional charge of Telangana Congress units.

Congress leader GA Mir is the general secretary in charge of Jharkhand with the additional charge of West Bengal, the party said in a statement.

On the other hand, senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain the general secretary in charge of communication, and organisation, in Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Bhawar Jitendra Singh was given an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. Milind Deora and Vijay Inder Singla were appointed as joint treasurers of the party, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana.

The statement further said that the appointments were made with immediate effect.