Congress Party disowns MP Hibi Eden's private bill to shift Kerala's capital, calls it illogical

Congress MP Hibi Eden is being heavily criticised by his own party and opposition leaders for proposing a private bill to shift Kerala's capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam. The leaders have been urging the 40-year-old MP to withdraw the bill.

Eden from Ernakulam constituency proposed the private member’s Bill in March urging to change the state's capital stating that since the capital is located at the tip of the southern state, it is inaccessible to residents of the northern districts, Hindustan Times reported.

Only parliament will decide on Bill

The young MP justified his move by claiming that he submitted the Bill considering people’s opinions. He said that he did not intend to hurt the feelings of people from any particular region. Giving an explanation for not consulting the party leadership before submitting the bill, he said that the "clearance" from the party was not mandatory for presenting a private Bill earlier and assured to abide by the party rules in future.

Recently on Facebook, Eden said that only parliament will decide on the bill to accept or decline the demand.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the bill saying that there was no need to relocate the capital.

The controversy regarding the Bill came to light when the Union government asked the state government for its views on the matter. To this, the state responded that in 1954, Thiruvananthapuram was chosen as the state capital and during the existing circumstance it continues to still support the move.

Leaders oppose Eden's Bill, says no need for controversy

Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, opposed Eden's move calling it illogical. He said, "He has every right to move a private member’s Bill, but this proposal is not grounded in logic. Not every state’s capital needs to be centrally located. Chennai is at the northern end of Tamil Nadu, and even Delhi, the capital of India, is in the north."

Similarly, the leader of the opposition VD Satheesan who also represents the Ernakulam district said that he called Hibi immediately after he heard about the bill and conveyed his displeasure. He said, "Hibi is like my younger brother." He added that this is not the stand of the Congress party and has told Hibi to withdraw the Bill and there is no need for any further controversy.

P Rajeeve, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader told reporters, "Even his party leaders have conceded that it is an immature and impractical idea. It only leads to a useless discussion. Hibi took a stand to meet his election goals."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE