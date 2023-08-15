Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function, cites eye-related problems

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebration event at the Red Fort from where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country for consecutively the 10th time in a row.

A chair that was reserved for Kharge was seen empty during the function.

However, the Congress president hoisted the national flag at Congress headquarters where Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders also attended the Independence Day celebrations.

Later, on being questioned by the press, Kharge cited "eye-related problems" as the reason for not attending the function further adding that he couldn't have made it at the AICC headquarter celebrations on time considering the tight security arrangements in and around Red Fort.

Kharge said, "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am, as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the tricolour there as well. So, I could not have arrived here on time (if he had attended the main event). Such were the security arrangements around the Red Fort that I wouldn't have been able to leave the main even before PM Modi."

"Worried that I might not be able to reach here on time, I thought it better not to go there (Red Fort) due to the security arrangements and lack of time," the Congress national president added.

The Congress' national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Apparently, the BJP is upset that Kharge ji was not present at the PM's Red Fort speech. Does the PM realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge Sahib to reach the Party HQ for the Flag hoisting function in time? Do we not have the independence of hoisting the Flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?"

In an address at the Congress party's flag-hoisting event at the AICC headquarters, Kharge said, "Countless Indians laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. We bow in tribute to them on this day. We bow to the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, and Sarojini Naidu, who played a vital role in the freedom struggle,"

VIDEO | "When I stand up to speak in Parliament, my mic is shut off. On one hand, they claim to abide by democratic values, on the other hand our voices are being muzzled," says Congress president @kharge during Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters in Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/7qNNrkS6K6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023 ×

Further, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "These days, some people say the country made real progress only in the last few years. The British rulers left us in such a mess that the country didn't even have the wherewithal to make a needle. Nehru-ji gave us IITs and IIMs, as well as the Bhakra Nangal Dam. When there was a shortage of food grains in the country. Lal Bahadur Shastri-ji and Indira Gandhi-ji brought about the green revolution. It was during our rule that India helped Bangladesh achieve independence."

He then claimed that democracy and the constitution of India were under threat, stating, "Today, the country is facing a massive threat, especially with regard to this constitution and functional democracy. Whenever I get up to speak in Parliament, they shut off my microphone. And they talk about democracy! The government is trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition."

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE