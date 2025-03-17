The Congress party on Monday (Mar 16) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “going out of his way” to keep US President Donald Trump “in good humour,” following his remarks on the relevance of global organisations during a podcast.

PM Modi appeared on a podcast with Lex Fridman where he talked about a wide range of topics, including global conflicts and the role of organisations like the United Nations. He said that those organisations have become “almost irrelevant” with “no real reforms” happening.

Congress MP and general secretary in charge for communication Jairam Ramesh took to X to slam the prime minister’s remarks.

‘Modi repeating his good friend’s chant’

“[PM Modi] says international organisations, from which India has benefitted immensely, have become irrelevant. This is the US President’s language. In fact, it is Mr. Trump who is doing his best to make them irrelevant and now Mr. Modi is repeating ‘his good friend’s’ chant,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Ramesh further questioned PM Modi about whether the global organisations are not good for India.

He said, “Is the WHO not good for India? Is the WTO not good for India? Is the Paris Agreement on Climate Change not good for India? Has the UN, inspite of all its weaknesses, not provided for opportunities for Indian peacekeepers abroad?”

“Multilateralism needs reforms but does not deserve wholesale condemnation of the type President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are indulging in,” the Congress leader added.

Mr. Modi clearly is going out of his way to keep Mr. Trump in good humour.



What did PM Modi say on podcast?

During the interview with Fridman, the prime minister said, “International organisations that were once powerful have become almost irrelevant, no real reforms are happening. Institutions like the UN are failing to fulfil their roles. People who disregard international laws and rules continue to act freely, and no one can stop them.”

He added that these organisations have failed to evolve with the times, and “this inability to adapt has sparked a global debate on their relevance.”

PM Modi praises Trump

PM Modi also praised President Trump for his “resilience” and “humility”, adding that he appears “far more prepared” now than in his first term.

The prime minister said that Trump has a “clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals”. He further said that while Trump stands for ‘America First’, he stands for ‘India First’.

