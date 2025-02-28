Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 28) said that concrete steps will be taken to take forward the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during talks held by a large delegation of the European Commission at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The event was held after PM Modi welcomed the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the national capital.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other ministers were present during the meeting.

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen further held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

India and the European Union have agreed to go ahead with a free trade agreement this year, which will be "the largest deal of this kind" in the world, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said after the meet.

"A free trade agreement between the EU and India would be the largest deal of this kind anywhere in the world. I am well aware it will not be easy. But I also know that timing and determination count and that this partnership comes at the right moment for both of us," she added in her statement.

"This is why we have agreed with Prime Minister Modi to push to get it done during this year. And you can count on my full commitment to make sure we can deliver," she said.

'India is such a friend'

Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day bilateral visit. This is her third visit to India.

She previously visited India during an official bilateral visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

After arriving in India on February 27, the EU chief took to the social media platfrom X and wrote, "Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level."

(With inputs from agencies)