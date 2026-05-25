/Coimbatore child rape-murder: Police officers' laughter at press conference triggers massive outrage

A horrific crime has been compounded by a shocking display of insensitivity as senior Tamil Nadu police officers were caught on camera laughing and joking at a press conference called to brief the media on the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, triggering widespread public fury.

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The Crime

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A 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from the Pallapalayam area in Sulur, Coimbatore was found dead with injuries near Kannampalayam lake on Friday (May 22), triggering massive outrage and protests by her family members and local residents. According to police, the girl had gone out on Thursday evening (May 21) to buy groceries when the accused abducted her on a two-wheeler and killed her.

The body was later dumped near the Kannampalayam tank. Two accused Karthik and his aide Mohan Raj have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act. Karthik sustained injuries while allegedly trying to escape arrest, jumping from the top of a building in the Merlin Garden area after spotting the police team approaching him, suffering fractures in his right hand and leg.

The Outrage Over Police Conduct

A senior Tamil Nadu police officer is now the latest to face heavy backlash for allegedly being insensitive at a press conference about the case. In a now-viral clip, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), RV Ramya Bharathi, was seen laughing and casually interacting with her colleagues while seated at the press conference venue.

Social media users widely criticised the officers, questioning their lack of sensitivity while addressing such a grave crime involving a young child. As of now, the Tamil Nadu Police have not issued any clarification regarding the viral video.