/Delhi triple murder case: Man surrenders at police station after killing mother, sister and brother

In shocking news, a 25-year-old man surrendered at a police station in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Monday (January 5) evening, confessing to the killing of three family members, police said. The accused, Yashveer Singh, told police he had murdered his mother, his sister, and his younger brother, who was 14 years old. He reportedly reached the police station around 5 pm and voluntarily confessed to the crime. After the confession, police teams rushed to his home in the Mangal Bazar locality, where the bodies of Kavita (46), her daughter Meghna (24), and son Mukul were found inside the house. Initial questioning revealed that the accused cited financial difficulties as the reason behind the killings. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.
Delhi court awards life term in 2020 Govindpuri murder case
In another case, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a youth in the Govindpuri area in February 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen delivered the sentence to Yash Jhamb, who had earlier been found guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The order, dated December 24, confirmed life imprisonment for the offence of murder. According to the prosecution, the crime followed an argument between the accused and the victim, Vishal Sharma, near Govindpuri Chowk on the night of February 18–19, 2020. The court had pronounced the conviction on December 22.
Elderly couple found dead at East Delhi home
An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in East Delhi’s Shahdara area during the early hours of Sunday, police said. The victims were identified as Parvesh Bansal (65) and her husband, Virender Kumar Bansal (75), a retired teacher. Police received a PCR call around 12:30 am from the couple’s son, who reported that his parents were unresponsive at their home in Ram Nagar Extension. When officers reached the third-floor residence, they found the bodies of the couple in separate rooms. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.