/Delhi triple murder case: Man surrenders at police station after killing mother, sister and brother

In shocking news, a 25-year-old man surrendered at a police station in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Monday (January 5) evening, confessing to the killing of three family members, police said. The accused, Yashveer Singh, told police he had murdered his mother, his sister, and his younger brother, who was 14 years old. He reportedly reached the police station around 5 pm and voluntarily confessed to the crime. After the confession, police teams rushed to his home in the Mangal Bazar locality, where the bodies of Kavita (46), her daughter Meghna (24), and son Mukul were found inside the house. Initial questioning revealed that the accused cited financial difficulties as the reason behind the killings. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.

Delhi court awards life term in 2020 Govindpuri murder case

In another case, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a youth in the Govindpuri area in February 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen delivered the sentence to Yash Jhamb, who had earlier been found guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The order, dated December 24, confirmed life imprisonment for the offence of murder. According to the prosecution, the crime followed an argument between the accused and the victim, Vishal Sharma, near Govindpuri Chowk on the night of February 18–19, 2020. The court had pronounced the conviction on December 22.

