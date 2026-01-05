/'Will blow up ZEE News': BJP leader Sangeet Som says threat calls received over Bangladesh IPL controversy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Sangeet Som on Monday said he received death threats, allegedly from a Bangladeshi phone number. Zee News, part of Zee Media Limited, the parent company of WION, reported that the threats included warnings of harm to Som as well as an explosion at the ZEE News office.

Som claims that the threats came after he raised objections regarding the inclusion of a Bangladeshi cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He publicly expressed his views on the issue, which led to the threatening phone calls and messages. According to Som, the caller warned of serious consequences for both him and ZEE News. He received further threatening messages on his mobile phone following the initial call.

Speaking to Zee News, Sangeet Som said that he would not be intimidated by such threats. He expressed confidence in the Indian legal system, emphasising his commitment to continue voicing his opinions on issues of national interest. Som has officially complained to the police, and an investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the threats. The police have taken the matter seriously and are examining the technical evidence to identify those responsible. The case is being treated as a high priority, and security agencies are investigating the threats thoroughly.

Zee News has consistently covered incidents of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, and this coverage has sparked anger among extremist elements in the country. These groups have now targeted ZEE News, issuing threats to the channel as well.