/Heavy security across Mumbai ahead of Bakri Eid; Police increase vigil in sensitive areas

Mumbai Police has launched an extensive security operation across the city ahead of Bakri Eid, with large-scale route marches, flag marches and preventive patrolling being conducted in several sensitive locations to maintain law and order during the festive period. Teams from Mumbai Police, the Rapid Action Force, Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams have been deployed across communally sensitive pockets including Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla, Dongri, Nagpada, Dharavi, Malvani, Behrampada and parts of South Mumbai.

Police on maximum Alert

Senior police officials have been personally monitoring security arrangements, while local police stations have been instructed to remain on maximum alert till the festival concludes. Security has also been significantly tightened in Mira Road and Mira-Bhayandar areas, especially around residential housing societies, following previous controversies linked to Bakri Eid celebrations.

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In recent years, disputes had erupted in some societies over the entry of sacrificial goats and the carrying out of rituals inside residential premises, leading to tensions and police intervention. Authorities say special attention is now being given to such locations to prevent any repeat of unrest. Police officials said confidence-building exercises are being conducted to reassure residents and maintain communal harmony. Meetings have also reportedly been held with local community leaders, mosque committees and housing society representatives to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Apart from route marches, Mumbai Police has intensified nakabandi operations, vehicle checks and surveillance across the city. Additional police personnel have been deployed near mosques, animal markets, transport hubs and crowded public places where large gatherings are expected during Eid prayers. Drone monitoring and CCTV surveillance are also being used in select areas, while night patrolling has been increased in both the city and suburban regions.

Advisory issued ahead of Bakri Eid