/CM Vijay expands free bus travel scheme; 85 lakh women to benefit daily: Govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay launched the "Vettri Payanam"(Victory Journey) scheme, expanding the state government initiative to provide free bus transport for all women in Government buses. Taking part in the launch event in Chennai's Koyambedu Bus Terminal, Vijay boarded buses to hand over free-of-cost tickets to women passengers. According to the Government, nearly 85 lakh women would benefit from this welfare measure on a daily basis.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said that a woman's journey is not just about her progress, and that it would help her family and the progress of society as a whole. He highlighted that bus transport cost should not be a barrier for women to avail education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and for progressing in life. According to the government, there is no income barrier for a woman willing to avail this benefit, as it applies to all women. Further, there will be no cap on the number of bus journeys that they can avail in a day.

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In August, during the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay had announced the decision to expand the women's fare-free travel scheme in a manner that would benefit more individuals. This is being done in line with the idea of ​​social justice, and that no woman living in any part of Tamil Nadu should lose her opportunities due to transport fares, Vijay had said. He had then announced that the scheme would be rolled out from October 2nd, the birth anniversary of India's Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the Government, women were earlier allowed to travel free of charge only up to 40 km in metropolitan, urban ordinary buses and hilly areas. Presently, the scheme has been expanded to include Express, LSS, Deluxe government buses, suburban ordinary buses (Mofussil Ordinary) and hilly area ordinary buses (Ghat Ordinary) of more than 40 km operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations in metropolitan and urban areas, making it possible for around 85 lakh women to travel at no cost in a total of 12,695 buses daily.