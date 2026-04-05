/CM Himanta rejects Cong’s allegations, vows to file defamation suit against Pawan Khera

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rejected the allegations levelled by Congress leader Pawan Khera on his family’s assets and financial dealings and announced that he will sue him in the next 48 hours for spreading false narratives. Sarma said that he and his wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma will file criminal and civil defamation cases against Khera within 48 hours.

Khera held a press conference earlier on Sunday and raised questions about alleged foreign properties and financial links of Sarma’s wife and demanded an investigation.

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In a post on X, Sarma strongly rejected all allegations and accused the Congress of spreading false narratives.

“Today’s press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground,” Sarma said.

Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course, the Assam CM added.

Khera made a series of allegations and questioned the issue of multiple passports and suggested possible violations of law.

He alleged that Sarma’s wife holds 3 passports and asked what the need was for it and if Himanta also has more passports and whether he is preparing to flee after losing the election.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has kept his money in shell companies set up in Wyoming. Why Wyoming? Because there’s no tax here… It’s a well-known place where people's properties are hidden away,” Khera alleged. He also claimed that the information had been verified before being made public.

“Himanta should explain how he earned 52,000 crore rupees,” he said.

Khera also alleged that Sarma’s wife has properties in Dubai and asked, “Why didn’t Himanta disclose his wife's Dubai properties in the affidavit?”

Khera urged authorities to take action and sought responses from the central leadership, asking Home Minister Amit Shah if he will set up an SIT to investigate the matter.