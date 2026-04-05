/Cyber scams & blackmail target Indian diaspora in US after Trump launched crackdown on immigration: Report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed that cases of cyber threats and blackmail against the Indian diaspora in the United States have exponentially increased. The data has indicated that complaints have increased from eight in 2024 to 613 in 2025.



The Immigration lawyers, consultants, and members of the diaspora maintain that several of these complaints are connected to rapid scrutiny and policies introduced by the administration of US President Donald Trump in 2025, based on The Times of India report.



Victims have reported receiving calls from fraudsters posing as officials from the US immigration agencies such as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), US Department of Homeland Security, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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Fake law firms

Some scammers also pretend to represent fake law firms or even the Indian embassy. According to reports, callers claim there are issues with immigration records and threaten deportation or legal action. In one case, a Hyderabad student in Texas said his father transferred ₹50,000 after receiving such a call, only realising it was a scam when more money was demanded.



“They said my admission number was not updated and questioned me aggressively. When I challenged them, they threatened arrest if I did not comply,” the student said, and added that the number was eventually blocked. He also said that in a few cases, the scammers targeted family members in India. Another immigrant from Hyderabad in Delaware, “They told my parents I had been arrested for theft and even played a voice that sounded like me crying."

