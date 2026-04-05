/‘India can’t buy oil without Trump’s permission, PM is compromised,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held an election rally in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday, where he alleged that India cannot buy oil from any country without US President Donald Trump’s permission because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘compromised’. Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “The situation now is this—India can’t even buy oil from any country without Trump’s permission. Narendra Modi has handed over India’s energy security and data into America’s hands. This is the result of Narendra Modi being compromised.”

He further said that Trump says he can finish PM Modi’s career whenever he wants.

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“Trump openly said—Narendra Modi calls me ‘sir’, I can end his career whenever I want. The American President Trump is saying this because he holds the Epstein file, which contains the full truth about Modi. Trump has also filed a criminal case against Adani in America, because he knows that this is the BJP’s financial system,” the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed a poll rally in Assam’s Biswanath where he launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the ‘most corrupt and hate-spreading’ CM. He further said that the Congress party’s ‘Babbar Shers” would put Sarma in jail.

“Assam has the most corrupt, hate-spreading chief minister of India. He knows the ‘Babbar Shers’ of the Congress party are going to put him in jail,” Rahul said.

Targeting the ruling BJP, Rahul also alleged that Assam’s governance is being controlled from New Delhi. “Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi, and Narendra Modi and Amit Shah control your CM. Assam is run from Delhi.”

He intensified his attack on Sarma over corruption charges levelled by the Congress against him and his family and warned of strict action.

“He (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) made a blunder by including his family in the corruption, now even his family will get accused,” Rahul alleged.

He also invoked noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg while comparing his party’s ideology with the BJP’s “divisive politics”.

“Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam, he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred,” he said.

Outlining Congress party’s key election promises for the state, Rahul said that the party would grant Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam and improve the wages of tea workers.

“We are clearly saying that we will give SC/ST status to Assam’s 6 communities. We have also clearly mentioned in the manifesto that we will give Rs 450 per day to the tea workers,” he said.

If voted to power, the Congress would roll out multiple schemes within a short time frame, he said. “As soon as we form the government in Assam, we will implement the six decisions taken for Assam. Every woman will receive a monthly cash transfer into her bank account without any conditions, and those who want to start a business will be given Rs 50,000. We guarantee that within 100 days, we will punish the accused in the Zubeen Garg case.”

The assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for 9 April, and results will be declared on 4 May.