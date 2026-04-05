/‘Trump boasts without mentioning losses’: Iranian Consulate in Iraq posts video of alleged US crash during rescue op – WATCH

The Iranian Consulate in Najaf, Iraq, on Sunday (Apr 5) posted a video on social media of what it claimed to be the video of Iran’s police shooting down an American aircraft during the operation to rescue the F-15E crew member from Iran after his fighter jet was downed in the Iranian territory. The Consulate also slammed US President Donald Trump, saying that he is boasting about the operation without mentioning the losses incurred in the process. This comes after Trump announced the US pilot was “SAFE and SOUND” after he was recovered from Iran following “the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.”

In a post on X, the Iranian Consulate wrote, “The enemies of Islam are always ‘wandering blindly in their rebellion.’ On the third day of the war, he was boasting that he had destroyed the air defenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and on the thirty-sixth day of the war, he boasts about a rescue operation for the pilot of his fighter jet that was shot down, without mentioning the losses he incurred in the process.”

Sharing a video of an aircraft on fire falling down from the sky, the Consulate wrote, “Image from the ‘Rescue Operation’ carried out by the Americans in Iran. Don’t be mistaken; what is being dropped belongs to the army of the American terrorists.”

In another post, the Iranian Consulate in Najaf mocked the US, saying that it was a record in history that Iran’s “police” shot down an American aircraft with a personal weapon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier claimed that a US aircraft, which had been searching for the missing American F-15E fighter jet crew member, had been destroyed, as reported by Iranian media. Iran’s police command said that the downed US aircraft in Isfahan was a C-130 used to refuel “invaders”.