Cloudburst hits Amarnath cave area: Thirteen killed, rescue operation launched

Thirteen people have died and many others have been injured in a cloud burst in the higher reaches near the Amarnath Cave. At around 5:30 pm, a cloudburst happened, triggering flash floods in the camp near the cave. Around 25 tents and 2 langars were washed away in the flash floods. The NDRF confirmed recovering ten dead bodies from the site. However, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that eight people have died and some are missing in the area.

"Cloud burst at Holy Cave Update: Six more deaths reported (Total of eight deaths so far). Injured people are airlifted for treatment. "The rescue operation is still going on," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir has expressed anguish over the incident and sent condolences to the families.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022 ×

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnath holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. A rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress. " LG Manoj Sinha tweeted.

The rescue operation is being carried out as many people are still missing. Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also expressed shock over the incident.

"I am saddened and shocked to know about the tragic cloudburst accident near the Amarnath cave. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

Teams of police, NDRF, and SDRF, besides security forces, have been pressed into service.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.