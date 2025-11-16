Class six girl dies in India's Maharashtra after school allegedly asks her do 100 push ups

A shocking incident took place in western Indian state of Maharashtra where a class six girl died after allegedly being made to perform 100 sit-ups for arriving late at school. The incident has created a massive outrage across Maharashtra, with parents, locals, and political groups demanding stern action against the school.

A formal inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

Talking about the incident details, on November 8, the girl identified as Kajal Gond came to school ten minutes late. She was allegedly punished by her teacher and forced to perform 100 sit-ups.

Family members also alleged that the girl was made to keep her schoolbag on her back, further straining her body.

Moments after completing the punishment, she complained of intense lower back pain.

Upon returning home, her condition worsened rapidly. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Nalasopara but later shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai as her health deteriorated.

Despite efforts by the medical team, the girl tragically passed away during treatment a week later on November 14.

The grieving family blamed the harsh punishment for her sudden decline, stating that the excessive physical strain directly contributed to her death.

Talking to media persons, the deceased girl's mother said her child's health condition deteriorated rapidly after she was subjected to corporal punishment.

Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said an inquiry is being conducted into her death and that “the probe will reveal the exact cause”.