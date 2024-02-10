Clashes in India's Haldwani: Death toll climbs to six; search for rioters going on

The death toll in clashes in Haldwani city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand has climbed to six, the news agency PTI reported on Friday (Feb 9) citing officials. Over 60 people have been injured so far. Violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura town erupted on Thursday when state officials moved to demolish a property that an official said was neither registered as a madrasa nor as a place to offer prayers, though some locals considered it a religious site.

PTI reported that seven people, including a journalist, were under treatment on Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition. Others had been discharged. There were no further incidents of violence from the incident site.

Officials said that over 1,000 police personnel remained deployed in Haldwani, adding that, the demolished structures were on government land, and municipal workers and police acted after court orders.

Violence was a 'planned attack': CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to Haldwani (which is in Nainital district) and met some of the injured. Chief Minister Dhami called the violence a "planned attack," and said the stockpiling of arms, stones and petrol bombs suggested this.

"Our women police personnel were brutally thrashed. They even tried to throw a journalist into the flames. It was an attempt to disrupt the atmosphere of social amity and peace for which Uttarakhand is known," Dhami told reporters and assured action against the rioters would be taken.

He also apprised Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh about the law and order situation in the state.

Search for rioters going on: Police

The Uttarakhand Police said that they were using CCTV footage to identify rioters and stone pelters. A high alert was issued across the state, and security was tightened in Banbhoolpura.