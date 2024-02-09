Uttarakhand violence: What is happening in Haldwani? 4 dead amid internet suspension, shoot-at-sight orders

Communal tensions broke out in Haldwani area in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening (Feb 8) over the demolition of what authorities described as an “illegally built” madrasa, a type of Muslim educational institution mainly for children.

The incident took place in Banbhoolpura town of Haldwani, one of the largest cities in the Nainital district.

Since Thursday evening, four people have died and more than 250 were injured in the violence that broke out due to some “confusion”, said Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh on Friday morning.

To maintain the law and order situation in the town, the administration has imposed a curfew and 'shoot-at-sight' orders on Friday.

Internet services have also been suspended in the town to curb the spread of false information, and schools in the area have also been shut until further notice.

Uttarakhand violence: What is happening in Haldwani?

At the press conference held Friday, DM Vandana Singh said the violence was triggered by an anti-encroachment drive in the city, in which the administration was demolishing illegally built buildings on government lands.

“A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places and so it was done here too...Our teams and resources moved and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property," Singh said.

"The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked our municipal cooperation team…", said Vandana Singh. #WATCH | Haldwani violence | DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets...A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places and so it was done here too...Our teams and… pic.twitter.com/awzbxlyqHt — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024 × As per senior superintendent of police Prahlad Meena, a notice was sent earlier to the madrasa, which he said was constructed illegally on government land.

The action of encroachment was taken after the High Court’s order, following which notice and time for hearing were given to everyone, as per Vandana Singh.

But due to some “confusion”, a mob fired outside the Banbhoolpura police station on Thursday evening, in response to which, the police also fired in the air. Vandana claimed that the rioters tried to torch the Banbhoolpura police station.

The DM also claimed that it appears the violence was “pre-planned and unprovoked” and "stones were stored beforehand at homes". "The rioters even used petrol bombs," she added.

Current situation

Amid the violence that broke out between police officials and the mob, four people have died so far and more than 250 have been injured, including police personnel.

The deceased have been identified and the administration is waiting to “ascertain whether they have died in the police firing or firing by people among them,” the DM said.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami also held a meeting with senior officials at his residence in Dehradun, to analyse the situation.