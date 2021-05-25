Cipla's real-time COVID-19 testing kit 'ViraGen' to be sold from today

The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla’s real-time COVID-19 testing kit, ‘ViraGen’ which was launched last week, will be available in the market from today, the company said.

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

ViraGen used for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 is being manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country. In the current circumstances, COVID-19 RT PCR testing is extensively used throughout the country as governments, communities, and organisations are working tirelessly to track and curb the spread of the virus.

Cipla told news agency PTI, “This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company’s ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space.”

(With inputs from agencies)