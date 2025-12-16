/CIK raids expose terror network operating undercover of social activism in Kashmir

In a decisive blow to anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) today conducted coordinated searches across multiple districts of the Kashmir, exposing a clandestine terror-support ecosystem masquerading as voices of social change. The searches were carried out in connection with FIR No. 03/2023, registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under Sections 505 & 153-A IPC and Sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The action was undertaken after obtaining due authorization through search warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar.

The case stems from credible intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals in Jammu & Kashmir were exploiting platforms linked to mass media, social media, human rights advocacy, environmental causes and women empowerment as a cover to carry out activities gravely prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

Discreet verification further revealed their suspected links with secessionist groups and proscribed terrorist organisations.

Investigations have also brought to light that some of these individuals were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers using encrypted communication applications.

They are suspected to have been actively involved in peddling false narratives, glorifying terrorists and terrorism, radicalising impressionable youth, and systematically attempting to disrupt public order and peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

Acting on these inputs, 12 locations across Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Budgam and Shopian were identified and searched. During the operation, 12 suspects were detained for questioning. A substantial cache of incriminating digital material was seized, including 10 mobile phones, 01 laptop and 14 SIM cards, all of which are now under detailed forensic examination.

The operation has successfully dismantled a dangerous covert network that sought to exploit the credibility of social causes to advance terror agendas. The seized digital evidence is expected to unravel deeper layers of the conspiracy, and further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.

Investigation is on to unearth the full scale of the conspiracy, identify other conspirators & associates and expose their chain of communication with terrorist-secessionist handlers sitting across the border. CIK reiterates its firm resolve to act against all elements inimical to national security and warns that no misuse of democratic spaces or social platforms to promote terrorism will be tolerated.