/Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar's Bihar government: 'Ashamed to support...'

Amid a spate of sensational crimes in poll-bound Bihar, Union Ministerand Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan slammed the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, saying he is sad that he supports a dispensation that is unable to arrest the rising crime rate in the state. He said he believes that the reports of violent crimes in the state are part of a conspiracy to defame the state government in an election year. However, he said the onus to maintain the law-and-order situation rests with the Bihar government.

"I also believe that these incidents are being carried out as a conspiracy to defame the government ahead of elections. But even then, the responsibility of controlling it lies with the administration. Either the administration is in collusion with it, or the administration has become completely useless, and now it is beyond their power to keep Bihar and Biharis safe," he said in Patna.

His remarks came after a woman was raped inside a moving ambulance in Bihar. Chirag Paswan, an NDA ally but a strong Nitish Kumar critic, said he is ashamed because he supports "such a government".

"I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control," he added.

He said that the Bihar government has bowed down in front of criminals.He said that if such incidents are curtailed, then it will create a frightening situation in the state.

"The way there have been criminal incidents one by one, and the way the government has bowed its head down in front of criminals. The incident is indeed as condemnable as embarrassing, and an arrest also happened. But why are such incidents like murder, loot, dacoit, rape, one after another, happening in Bihar? It looks like the government is totally unsuccessful in curtailing these incidents. If this keeps going on, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state," Paswan said.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad slammed Chirag Paswan.