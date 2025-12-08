/Chinese national detained after visiting Ladakh without permission; had searched for CRPF deployment in valley

The Jammu and Kashmir police detained a Chinese national, who was on a visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Sunday (Dec 8). The arrest was made on the grounds that the man did not have permission to visit the region and an unusual chatter on the Internet was intercepted by the Army after which security agencies in the Kashmir valley were alerted about it.

The 29-year-old Hu Congtai, arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa and had the permission to visit only Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar, reported PTI.

He, however, taking advantage of his resemblance to the local population in Ladakh flew to the region on November 10, without registering at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office counter located at the Leh airport.

Investigations reveal that Congtai toured the Zanskar region for three days and visited other places of importance. From here he flew to Srinagar on December 1, said officials, according to PTI.

And while the police searched his phone history it came to light that he had been looking for the deployment of CRPF in the valley.

After landing in Srinagar, the Chinese national put up at an unregistered guest house and visited Buddhist religious place at Harwan, where a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter last year. He had also arranged for an Indian SIM card from the open market.

He also visited the Awantipur ruins located near Victor Force headquarters of the army in South Kashmir and Shankracharya hills, Hazratbal, and Mughal Garden along the Dal Lake while in Srinagar, according to the police.