Chinese fighter jet flew close to friction point on LAC in East Ladakh last month: Report

In the last week of June, a Chinese Air Force aircraft flew very close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the Line of Actual Control, India-based ANI reported quoting sources. The agency further mentioned that the Indian Air Force had responded swiftly as per standard operating procedures.

The source told ANI that the incident took place at around 4am (local time) on one of the days in the last week of June. The aircraft was spotted by men on the ground as well as by the indigenous radars deployed in the border area.

Was it an air space violation?

Although there's no information on whether or not it was an air space violation, but the source said that the assets of the Indian Air Force got activated as per the standard operating procedures as soon as it had happened.

The source said that this particular incident was not a very serious one but such instances should be avoided by the other side as they can lead to possible escalation.

The matter of aircraft coming close to Indian positions was taken up with the Chinese as per the east abolished mechanism and no incident has taken place after that.

The aircraft came very close to the areas on the LAC which have seen confrontation between the Indian and Chinese sides during the ongoing military stand-off between the two sides since May 2020, sources said.

